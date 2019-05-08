‘Senior Carnival’ entertains senior citizens and disabled community members

SOUTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Come one, come all to the Senior Carnival.

The Jackson Fairgrounds were filled with informational booths, food, games, giveaways and fun.

The event was hosted by White and Associates Home Assistance Company, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was manning the grill.

All of the senior citizens and disabled members of the community were invited.

The event was free and open to the public.

“I’m so excited! It takes a lot of work and a lot of effort to put this together. It warms my heart,” carnival director Jessi Cooper said. “I’ve brought my three older children to help out today. I want them to know how important it is to serve your community and serve others, cause you never know when you’re in the position to need help.”

White and Associates Home Assistance plan to make this an annual event.