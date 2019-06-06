2 men fatally shot outside Clarksville restaurant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police have identified two men fatally shot outside a Middle Tennessee restaurant.



The Clarksville Police Department said officers responded Wednesday night to a report of shots fired at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksville and found the wounded men in the parking lot. They were taken to a hospital, but both died.

Police spokesman Jim Knoll said the men killed were 37-year-old James Ramsey and 53-year-old John Allgood, both of Clarksville.

Knoll said in a news release that officers believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

He said several people who fled from the scene when gunfire erupted might have information that could help determine what happened. He said detectives would like to talk to anyone with information about the shooting.