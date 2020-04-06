FBI warns of COVID-19 related scams

JACKSON, Tenn. — The FBI says COVID-19 related online phishing schemes are becoming more common.

Schools and businesses have had to find ways to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The use of virtual environments such as video conference or online learning platforms brings up safety concerns.

The FBI says to watch out for cyber actors or hackers trying to exploit the vulnerabilities of these online systems by masking themselves as legitimate sources.

“If you’re not 100 percent sure where it came from, you could be exposing yourself to risk, and by clicking on those harmful links, attachments or executables, it could be actually putting malware onto your machine,” FBI Memphis assistant agent in charge, Jeremy Baker said.

You’ve probably heard of instances where video conference calls have been hacked.

Personal or sensitive information can also be easily stolen within these programs. Many of which are used by children who are learning online.

“We’ve become aware of people inserting pornographic images, hate images or rhetoric or threatening language in some of these calls,” Baker said.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, as of March 30, there have been more than 1,200 complaints related to COVID-19 scams.

Now more than ever, the FBI wants people to practice what they call good cyber hygiene.

Double check to make sure emails you receive are not altered to look legitimate. They also recommend not using the same passwords for multiple accounts and to make them complex and long enough.

“Do a little bit of homework and due diligence to make sure you feel good about that app that you’re downloading or that software you’re about to download on your computer. Right now is a time not to let down your guard,” Baker said.

The FBI says if you feel your data has been compromised or you’re a victim of an internet scam or cyber crime, visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.