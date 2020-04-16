Local school districts plan on closures for remainder of semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee officially announced in a state address Wednesday afternoon that all Tennessee schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. This after previously calling for schools to remain closed through April 24.

Although it is recommended all schools to close, Lee did not formerly enforce school districts to close stating it was important to support each district’s individual decisions.

Right now several school districts have already started their plans for continuing remote learning. Rachel Scott, Leader of Operations and Media Relations with the Jackson-Madison County School System says they will continue the services they have been providing.

“It still means that it has significant implications for kids long term, and so we will continue to provide work and meal distribution,” said Scott. “Any adjustments to that we would obviously communicate.”

As of now Lexington City Schools will be following Governor Lee’s request not to return for this school year and continue online learning, along with Henderson County Schools, Gibson County Schools, the Trenton Special School District and the Milan Special School District.

Johnathan Criswell, Director of Schools for the Milan Special School District, says they will release more information this week in regards to plans for the year and will follow state regulations for how students’ grades will be impacted.

“Well, the state board’s regulations that they released the other day allow students grades to be set at March the 20th, and they can not do anything or miss anything that will hurt their grade or hurt their attendance from that point forward,” said Criswell.

Graduations as well as regulations involving practices and activities for the summer will be also discussed on a school-by-school basis. Lee said a state task force will be working with school systems to make sure students stay engaged.

You can find the list for local schools closures here.