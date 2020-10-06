Sunny And Pleasant This Afternoon

Weather Update: Tuesday, October —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another rather chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s again today. Coldest spot this morning so far has been in Obion Co and Union City.

Today will be a lot like yesterday with mainly sunny skies and temperatures climbing through the 50s and 60s fairly quickly. The average high temperature for today is 77°. And I think we will either be very close or hit it right on this afternoon. There is still a trough in place aloft, but the core of it is off to the east, and will move further away through today. West wind between 5-10 mph will help warm things up this afternoon. Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Hurricane Delta is expected to continue strengthening to a category 4 storm by tomorrow morning before slamming into the Yucatan Peninsula before re-emerging out in the Gulf by early Thursday. From there, depending on how far west the storm ends up could affect the weekend forecast.



