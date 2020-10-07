Gorgeous And Warm This Afternoon

Storm Team Weather

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 40s today. Today will be a lot like yesterday with mainly sunny skies and temperatures climbing through the 50s and 60s fairly quickly. The average high temperature for today is 85°. And I think we will either be very close or hit it right on this afternoon. There is still a trough in place aloft, but the core of it is off to the east, and will move further away through today. West wind between 5-10 mph will help warm things up this afternoon. Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Hurricane Delta has made landfall slamming into the Yucatan Peninsula. It will re-emerging out in the Gulf later this evening.  From there, depending on how far west the storm ends up could affect the weekend forecast.
Test
Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj
Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe
Instagram: @moeshamelltv

Categories: Weather, Weather Blog

Related Posts