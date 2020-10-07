Gorgeous And Warm This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 40s today. Today will be a lot like yesterday with mainly sunny skies and temperatures climbing through the 50s and 60s fairly quickly. The average high temperature for today is 85°. And I think we will either be very close or hit it right on this afternoon. There is still a trough in place aloft, but the core of it is off to the east, and will move further away through today. West wind between 5-10 mph will help warm things up this afternoon. Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Hurricane Delta has made landfall slamming into the Yucatan Peninsula. It will re-emerging out in the Gulf later this evening. From there, depending on how far west the storm ends up could affect the weekend forecast.



