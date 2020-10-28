Scattered Showers Increase Today

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a dreary and foggy start to the day so far. Fog is quite dense in places. Southerly flux of moisture will increase this morning as Zeta continues getting pulled north rapidly towards the Gulf coast. Deep tropical moisture will focus heavy rain along the main deformation axis which is right over West Tennessee this morning. The band will shift northwards gradually as the afternoon goes along as a quasi-stationary boundary becomes a warm front and lifts north. The heaviest band will be in SW Tennessee this afternoon, and mainly north of I-40 as we go into the evening hours. It appears there may be a dry slot that cuts off precipitation in southwest Tennessee by the early this evening, at least for a period until the cold front arrive overnight and the start of the day Thursday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell