Cold Wet And Windy Today

Weather Update: Thursday, October 29 —

Temperatures this morning started off rather warm around 70°. As of this morning around 5- 6 AM, we are located within the triple point, the warm sector, of a mid latitude cyclone. Most of the area should be behind the main surface front by sunrise. Temperatures will fall through the day and become more windy. As an upper low arrive this afternoon, more scattered showers are expected. The secondary high temp this afternoon will be around 52-55. Though wind chill will holding in the mid to upper 40s most of the day. Bundle up!

