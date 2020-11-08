Staying Warm And Dry For Now

Weather Update – 7:13 p.m. – Sunday, November 8th –

Another warm day and night ahead, as we continue to see warm winds out of the south. We are at the back end of an area of high pressure and underneath a ridge, so we have been dry the last several days. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s with variable cloud cover.

May not be as warm tomorrow with the increased cloud cover, but nonetheless another above average day is expected with highs in the upper 70s. Cloud cover will vary from partly cloudy to partly sunny.

A cold front nearing the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday will give us our next shot of rain, after being dry the past week. It will mainly be in the form of a few spotty showers, which will move out early Wednesday. After that, cooler air builds in with highs a bit closer to average for the end of the work week.

