Increasing Clouds And Cool

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 29 —

A cold start to this morning so far with temps generally hovering around freezing to start. Skies are mostly clear to start off, but as the main storm out to the west gets wound up, clouds are expected to increase. High pressure will remain close enough through the day time hours to keep things completely dry still. There will be a breeze most of the day. That will have a tendency to keep wind chills in the lower to mid 40s today. By this evening, clouds will completely take over as a warm front surges from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Mid-South by the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. We still will remain mainly dry, but it will become windier and warmer with temps rising into the early morning hours. Rain looks to arrive in West Tennessee finally by around late Wednesday afternoon and then pretty much continuing through Thursday and Friday morning.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell