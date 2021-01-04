Increasing Clouds, But Mild Today

Weather Update: Monday, January 4 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold note with temps around the freezing mark. There is a weak warm front that is lifting north across the area this morning. Its part of a weak clipper like system moving from the central Plains east into the Mid-south. The effect will be a milder day with high temps in the mid 50s this afternoon, though clouds are expected to increase with a weak cold front which wont be far behind. We will call it a mix of sun and clouds today. Late this afternoon into this evening the main surface cold front should pass by. There should be a window with descending/sinking air behind the front which will clear skies out for tonight, allowing temps to fall back into the upper 20s tonight.



