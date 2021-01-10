Winter Weather Ahead

Weather Update – January 10 – 4:00 p.m.

CURRENTLY:

In West Tennessee today, we have been cool and cloudy. Chances to see some flurries have been increasing throughout the day and even into the evening tonight. We are still sitting near freezing temperatures, currently at 34 degrees. Temperatures have remains near freezing all day long and should drop into freezing temperatures shortly.

TONIGHT:

As a low pressure that is currently stationed over Texas continues to move east, it will bring some chances for winter weather with it. While this system will stay mostly to our south and mainly affect states below us, the southern counties in our region may see some winter weather affects into tomorrow morning; especially Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy, Chester, and Hardin. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight with heavy clouds as the system moves east, bringing some chances for freezing rain, sleet, and even snow. Accumulation amounts are very low, not much more than a dusting for those southern counties. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

TOMORROW:

While very little to no accumulation is expected for most of the region, it is still smart to be aware as you leave for work early Monday morning. Take a minute before you leave to make sure your windshield is now frosted over, bundle up to prevent any frostbite, and be cautious of slick roads and bridges as you head on about your day. Since water freezes, bridges are more likely to become slick earlier than road so it is better to be prepared. Winter weather chances should diminish after sunset but still be cautious of slick roads and bridges throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

Going into Tuesday, clouds should clear for the most part, giving us sunnier day as a high pressure moves into the West Tennessee area. Clouds will gradually return into Wednesday afternoon. Another rain chance returns Thursday morning as a warm front approaches west Tennessee. Temperatures will increase slightly but won’t last for long as a cold front move in close behind into Friday morning. Clouds will remain in the region for a cool and dry Friday and Saturday but rain chances return on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

