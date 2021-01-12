Northeast Middle School placed on precautionary lockdown
JACKSON, Tenn. — Northeast Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning, according to Jackson-Madison County Schools.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an individual was on the property, causing the precautionary lockdown. The sheriff’s office says that individual was removed from the school property by the student resource officer.
The precautionary lockdown was lifted in less than 15 minutes, according to JMCSS officials.