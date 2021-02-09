Ice Storm Likely to Impact West Tennessee Wednesday & Thursday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for February 9th:

An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect this evening for Lake, Dyer, Weakley & Obion counties until noon Thursday. The ice will drift southward during the day on Wednesday and could fall in Madison county between 10 p.m. Wed. and 10 a.m. Thurs. Ice totals could be as high as 1/4″ in Jackson. Some locations north of I-40 could end up with 1/2″ of ice. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible at times Thursday morning. Travel is strongly discouraged. Be sure to keep an extra flashlight handy at home with charged batteries and it is a must if you plan on traveling. Bring some food and water if you are going to be out in case of an emergency. Power outages could last for more then a day in some rural areas in West Tennessee.

TONIGHT:

Ice chances tonight will stay north of I-40 and into our northwestern counties. Ice accumulations tonight will stay less then 0.10″ in places like Dyersburg, Ridgely, Union City and Martin. South of I-40 we could still see some cold rain showers will overnight lows dropping into the mid 30s. It should stay too warm tonight for any ice concern in Jackson. Winds will be light out of the north.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers will be possible again in the morning and afternoon, We could get a short break from the rain in the afternoon and early evening. It will remain mostly cloudy and highs will climb back into the low 40s before the arctic air begins to move through after sunset. The rain is expected to turn over to ice and freezing rain between sunset and midnight and continue all night long. Lows Wednesday night will drop down to the low 30s and winds will be breezy at times out of the north all day long.

THURSDAY:

Most of the forecast models are trending towards a rough start to our Thursday. Ice and freezing rain will be likely during the first half of the day with temperatures staying the low 30s most of the day. Accumulations of ice are expected and roads could be iced over making travel near impossible, especially north of I-40. The ice should turn back to the rain in the morning or early afternoon. All showers should clear out by sunset. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid 20s after the precipitation moves out.

FRIDAY:

It will be a cold but dry day on Friday. Expect highs only to be around freezing and Friday night lows could fall into the upper teens or low 20s depending on the cloud over. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the north will put the wind chill in the teens for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are bringing some arctic air into West Tennessee this weekend with highs only expected to make it in the 20s with overnight lows dropping down into the single digits. There could be another system passing close by Saturday night into Sunday so we could see some snow as well. Remember forecast models often struggle with accuracy out past 3 days so the forecast could change, let’s hope it does.

The tricky part of the forecast as of now is how far south the ice will make it into West Tennessee. Some models have the ice line stopping parallel to I-40, some have stopping around Jackson, and some have it moving through all of the region. So be sure to stay prepared, stay weather aware and catch the latest forecast update on WBBJ TV, our radio partners, our WBBJ Weather App, social media platforms and our website.

