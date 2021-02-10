Ice Storm Likely Tonight and Thursday Morning in West Tennessee.

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for February 10th:

Freezing rain will move into Madison county as early as 7 p.m. this evening and is expected to increase as the night goes on. The heaviest ice is expected to come down Thursday morning and ice totals are forecast to be between 1/4″ & 1/2″ for most of West Tennessee. Power outages and tree damage are expected due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible & hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Thursday. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

As the night goes on, the temperatures will continue to drop and the precipitation will turn over to freezing rain and ice as the night goes on in Madison county. Ice will start to move through the area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m and continue all night long. Overnight expect around 0.10″ of ice. Lows will drop down around 30° and it will remain blustery out of the north with winds 10-15 mph putting the wind chill down to around 20°.

THURSDAY:

Most of the forecast models are trending towards a rough start to our Thursday. Ice and freezing rain will be likely during the first half of the day with temperatures staying the low 30s most of the day. Accumulations up to 0.25″ of ice are expected and roads will be iced over making travel near impossible, especially north of I-40. Most of the ice will clear out by noon but some light showers could continue into the afternoon. All showers should clear out by sunset. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid 20s after the precipitation moves out.

FRIDAY:

It will be a cold but dry day on Friday. Expect highs only to be around freezing and Friday night lows could fall into the upper teens or low 20s depending on the cloud over. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the north will put the wind chill in the teens for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are bringing some arctic air into West Tennessee this weekend with highs only expected to make it in the 20s with overnight lows dropping down into the single digits. There could be another cold front passing through Saturday night into Sunday so we could see some light snow as well. Remember forecast models often struggle with accuracy out past 3 days so the forecast could change, let’s hope it does. Some long term models are hinting at some serious snow moving on it on Monday as well and we will watching that system closely in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

The tricky part of the forecast as of now is how far south the ice will make it into West Tennessee. Some models have the ice line stopping parallel to I-40, some have stopping around Jackson, and some have it moving through all of the region. So be sure to stay prepared, stay weather aware and catch the latest forecast update on WBBJ TV, our radio partners, our WBBJ Weather App, social media platforms and our website. Here is a list of things you can do to be prepared for the storm.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

