Major Winter Storm to Impact West Tennessee Late Sunday into Monday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for February 12th:

The wind chill will be down near 10° tonight and Saturday highs will reach 30°. Sunday expect upper 20s and an evening wintry mix turning over to snow which will increase in intensity and coverage on Monday. Models are showing a thick layer of ice blanketed by several inches of snow here in Jackson. Ice totals will be highest near Hardin county and snow totals will be highest near Lake county. We will tell you everything you need to know about the incoming storm right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect a cloudy and cold night across West Tennessee. We could see some light freezing drizzle but accumulations are not expected but some slick spots could still be possible. The winds will be breezy out of the north putting the winds chill in the low teens or upper single digits at times. Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy skies will remain and it will be a mostly dry day. Some light drizzle cannot be ruled out and winds will stay out of the north. The wind chill most of the day will be down to around 20°. If you have things to do to get prepared for the incoming winter storm, get them done on Saturday.

SUNDAY:

We should start out cold around 20° and the first half of the day is expected to be dry. It will be cloudy and cold in the morning. By the afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s. The evening we are expecting a wintry mix and the first rounds of the storm are expected to show up. As the night goes on, the wintry mix is likely to turn over to all snow in the Jackson area. Sunday night temperatures will drop down to around 15°. Ice and snow accumulations will be minimal on Sunday.

MONDAY:

The meat and potatoes of the winter storm will start Monday morning and increase in intensity and coverage into the afternoon. Heavy snow is expected with the potential of very high totals before the storms clears out Monday night. Highs Monday will only reach the upper teens. If the skies clear out Monday night, we could drop down to the mid single digits. Expect to see major impacts from this storm system.

TUESDAY:

A VERY COLD start to Tuesday is expected with morning lows in the single digits with a wind chill near or below zero. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs only reaching the mid teens.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

Long term forecast models are showing another winter storm heading our way. The chances for ice, ice and snow, or all snow are all a possibility. We will be keeping a close eye on this next storm and will hope to have a better idea as to what to expect on Tuesday.

Each system could pack a serious punch as they come by and we will watching those systems closely in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

