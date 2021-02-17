Powerful Winter Storm Coming for West Tennessee This Evening & Early Thursday

Light snow will become heavy at times this evening and tonight in West Tennessee. After midnight a wintry mix is going to try to blend in with the snow but should weaken before sunrise. Some light snow/wintry mix with minimal additional accumulations will stick around Thursday morning. The highest amounts will be along the I-40 corridor with some locations topping out around a half of foot. Ice and freezing rain amounts should be small with the highest numbers up to 0.10″ will be southeast of Madison county. Stay safe out there folks and we will have more details coming up right here!

TONIGHT:

Snow will be heavy at times and accumulations of at least 3″ should be expected for ALL of West Tennessee.  It will be cloudy, winds will be light out of the north and temperatures should stay in the mid 20s most of the night.  Expect 3-6″ of snow in Jackson with a few places seeing up to 8″ along the I-40 corridor.  A wintry mix still could try to blend in late tonight through sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY:

A wintry mix and snow will stick around between 6 am and noon in West Tennessee with additional accumulations minimal, maybe up to another inch.  Highs will only make it to around 30°. The clouds and a brisk northerly wind between 10-15 mph will stick around most of the day. Some clearing is expected late and overnight lows will drop down between 10-15° across the area.

FRIDAY/THE WEEKEND:

Dry weather is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. West winds will keep it cool on Friday, but the winds will start to come out of the south by Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region by the weekend. Highs will only make it into the 20s on Friday but mid 30s are expected on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.  Rain showers look likely to return late Sunday as the next cold front will pass by, but that storm is not looking to bring anymore snow to the region.

NEXT WEEK:

Upper 40s & 50s are expected to return on Monday for some of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday will reach the 50s with highs approaching 60° on Wednesday.  Be patient, the warmer weather is coming folks!  Just hold the line for a couple more days.

