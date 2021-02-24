UT Martin makes steps towards diversity goals with key appointment

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local university announced a key appointment.

University of Tennessee at Martin has taken a big step towards their goals of diversity.

Recently, Chancellor Keith Carver appointed Dr. Mark McCloud as the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for UT Martin, a position he has held as an interim appointment since 2020.

“Inside and outside the classroom, faculty and staff, hiring processes, all the different nuances of diversity and inclusion at the university,” McCloud said. “And so moving forward, we begin to look at a diversity plan.”

McCloud’s appointment is part of a larger attempt to reach strategic goals when it comes to diversity and inclusion, which began with the Skyhawk Creed in 2020.

“If we begin to educate ourselves, we begin to be able to not only understand, but then maybe we become an ally or an advocate for someone that is different or has a need different from ours,” McCloud said.

UT Martin has been at the center of two controversies in recent years. Both involved alleged racist behavior by students. McCloud says it’s a learning and growing process.

“When you have incidents and people don’t really understand people that are different than them, it’s necessary to educate,” he said. “It’s necessary to talk about things like respect, and civility, and being responsible for our actions.”

Some students agree, the student body is diverse and they do value the campus climate. But they also feel like more diversity is needed in the faculty positions.

“The faculty is where I do believe they need to improve on. I feel like with the students, there is a lot of diversity,” said Rosalinda Alvarado, a sophomore at UT Martin.

“Professional staff we have here is great, and I don’t feel like I’m unwanted in class, but having someone that looks like me, or relate to what I’m going through within like vet or applying to vet school and being a black student, would actually help,” said Treasure Howard, a senior.

McCloud reiterated, an overview of faculty diversity will be a goal going forward. And for McCloud, he wants the discussion to be even more broad.

“I think it’s an awareness. I think so many times when people think in terms of diversity, it’s an umbrella term. A lot of times people think in terms of race or gender. But it’s way more than that. Race, gender, sexual orientation, disability,” McCloud said.

The hope is that they can continue the momentum in making UT Martin a place where everyone can learn, with whatever help they need.

“It’s a small town where you’re going to get to know people from all walks of life, and I have made some of my best friends, who are all different backgrounds,” Alvarado said.

McCloud says the specific goals will be released soon.