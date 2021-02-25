Rain Return Tonight, Storm Chances Friday and Flooding Concerns Start

Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather

Thursday Evening Forecast for February 25th:

We are about 20° cooler on Thursday behind Wednesday’s cold front. Rain showers will move in late tonight and stick around through the weekend. We could see a few storms on Friday with small hail and gusty winds being the main threat. Storms could get stronger over the weekend and flooding will become a concern in some areas. Catch the latest on your storm and flood chances as well as the rest of your full weather forecast right here!

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com SEVERE WEATHER RISK FRIDAY 2 3 5 Union City Tiptonville Martin Paris Dyersburg Trenton Huntingdon Camden Ripley Alamo Covington Brownsville ackson Lexington Parsons Henderson Somerville Bolivar Memphis Savannah Selmer'

FLOOD WARNING:

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Memphis for the Tennessee River near Savannah.

According to the National Weather Service:

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties 
should take necessary precautions immediately.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through 
flooded areas.
Coffee Landing Road is under 3 feet of water in some places and evacuation is very 
difficult. Chelsea Road in Crump is flooded at Gattis Creek. Leaning Tree Road 
going to the Riverview settlement is flooded at Hardin Slough. Low spots along 
Connie Beth Lane and Horse Creek are flooded. Wayne Jerrolds River Park boat 
parking area is beginning to flood. Low spots on Emerald Lane are flooding north 
of Clover Drive.
May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FUTURECAST IBM MODEL FRI 6:00 AM RAIN MIXED Union City 40° SNOW Ridgely 41° Martin 41° Paris 41° Dyersburg 41° Trenton 42° Alamo 42° Ripley 42° Camden 42° Huntingdon 42° Covington 43° Brownsville 43° Lexing ton 43° Jackson 43° Parsons 43° Henderson 43° Memphis 45° Somerville 45° Bolivar 45° Selmer 45° Savannah 46°'

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected and rain showers will move in from the south as the night goes on. Most of the rain will stay in our southern counties. Overnight lows will drop down to around 40°. Winds are expected to be light out of the east. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but strong storms are not expected.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain showers and possibly some storms will return to West Tennessee on Friday. Some storms could be strong, but a severe weather outbreak seems quite unlikely at this time.  We should get a break in the afternoon between the two rounds of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, winds will be light out the east and highs will make it into the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND:

Heavy rain showers and storms will continue in West Tennessee during the weekend. Between the several rounds of showers and storms,  2-4″ of rain will fall across the area before the showers clear out early Monday. Some storms could produce hail and gusty winds but as of now, the tornado threat seems very minimal or non existent but we will be keeping a close eye on it in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center.  Highs should be in the 60s again though for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night and temperatures staying near 60° Sunday night.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FORECAST RAINFALL EURO Model Monday 6:00 AM 2.3" 2.0" Union City 2.2" Tiptonville Martin 1.9" Dyersburg 2.2" Paris 2.9" Trenton 3.5" Alamo 2.8" Ripley 3.1" 3.1" Huntingdon Camden 3.6" 3.5" Covington Brownsville 2.8" Lexington 3.5" Parsons 2.7" Jackson 3.5" Henderson 3.9" Bolivar 3.7" Somerville 3.6" Memphis 4.8" Savannah Selmer'

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

More showers and possibly some weak storms will remain in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday. We are expecting some clearing towards the middle of the week but be sure to keep that umbrella handy for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to mid 50s and lows could drop back down to the mid 30s Monday night.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
