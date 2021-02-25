Rain Return Tonight, Storm Chances Friday and Flooding Concerns Start

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for February 25th:

We are about 20° cooler on Thursday behind Wednesday’s cold front. Rain showers will move in late tonight and stick around through the weekend. We could see a few storms on Friday with small hail and gusty winds being the main threat. Storms could get stronger over the weekend and flooding will become a concern in some areas. Catch the latest on your storm and flood chances as well as the rest of your full weather forecast right here!

FLOOD WARNING:

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Memphis for the Tennessee River near Savannah.

According to the National Weather Service: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

Coffee Landing Road is under 3 feet of water in some places and evacuation is very difficult. Chelsea Road in Crump is flooded at Gattis Creek. Leaning Tree Road going to the Riverview settlement is flooded at Hardin Slough. Low spots along Connie Beth Lane and Horse Creek are flooded. Wayne Jerrolds River Park boat parking area is beginning to flood. Low spots on Emerald Lane are flooding north of Clover Drive.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected and rain showers will move in from the south as the night goes on. Most of the rain will stay in our southern counties. Overnight lows will drop down to around 40°. Winds are expected to be light out of the east. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but strong storms are not expected.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain showers and possibly some storms will return to West Tennessee on Friday. Some storms could be strong, but a severe weather outbreak seems quite unlikely at this time. We should get a break in the afternoon between the two rounds of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, winds will be light out the east and highs will make it into the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND:

Heavy rain showers and storms will continue in West Tennessee during the weekend. Between the several rounds of showers and storms, 2-4″ of rain will fall across the area before the showers clear out early Monday. Some storms could produce hail and gusty winds but as of now, the tornado threat seems very minimal or non existent but we will be keeping a close eye on it in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs should be in the 60s again though for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night and temperatures staying near 60° Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

More showers and possibly some weak storms will remain in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday. We are expecting some clearing towards the middle of the week but be sure to keep that umbrella handy for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to mid 50s and lows could drop back down to the mid 30s Monday night.

