Betty Gene Bobbitt, age 74, resident of Memphis and wife of the late Jerry Lee Bobbitt, departed this life Thursday evening, February 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Betty was born January 14, 1947 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Forest Eugene Tatum and Marjorie Elaine Murry Tatum. She graduated from Germantown High School in 1966 and was married August 31, 1968 to Jerry Lee Bobbitt who preceded her in death. Betty was a member of Elliston Baptist Church in Memphis and was employed as a finance clerk for Memphis City Schools before her retirement in 2010. She was a lifelong resident of the Memphis and Fayette County areas and enjoyed collecting dolls and sharing her faith.

Mrs. Bobbitt is survived by her daughter, Amanda Boberg and her husband, Steve of Atoka, TN; her son, Jerry L. Bobbitt of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Deborah Carper of Germantown, TN and Lisa Baker of Bartlett, TN; two brothers, Richard Tatum of Germantown, TN and Bobby Tatum of Taylor, MS; and five grandchildren, Daniel Boberg, Stephanie Boberg, Tieler Boberg, Jayleigh Boberg and Lainey Bobbitt. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Tatum.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbitt will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Browning Cemetery at Taylor, Mississippi. A visitation for Mrs. Bobbitt will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Doug Carr, Brian Carper, Tyler Joseph Petty, Carson Moore, Brian Lowe and Steve Boberg.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Our Daily Bread, P.O. Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.

