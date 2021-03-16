Major Severe Weather and Tornado Threat on Wednesday for West TN!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for March 16th:

Storms will pop up in the morning and afternoon and have the potential of becoming severe producing large hail and gusty winds. The evening storms between 5-10 p.m. have the potential of spawning large, long tracked deadly tornadoes across West Tennessee. Please take this threat seriously as this could be our most concerning threat all year long. All the necessary ingredients for a tornado outbreak will be prevalent in the atmosphere Wednesday evening in our area. We will have more details on what to expect and the timing of these storms coming up right here.

First off, if it has been awhile, it is important to get yourself a quick freshen up on tornado safety and be sure to have a plan tomorrow where ever you might be or be going. Click here for a quick 2 minute refresher, it could save your life.

Also, if you haven’t done it yet, I highly recommend you go to the play/app store and download the WBBJ 7 Weather App before the severe weather starts on Wednesday. It is a valuable tool that will alert you to any severe weather heading your way and it is free. Wednesday’s storm system has the potential of spawning large, long lasting tornadoes that could be deadly if people are not prepared and ready for them.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase as the night goes on. Showers and storm chances will also be increasing and have the potential or becoming quite strong in the early morning hours. Lows will drop down to around 60° overnight. Winds will vary it direction and it will be quite humid all night long.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms are expected to come in a few waves on Wednesday as a powerful storm system will approach the region. In the morning, some storms, possibly some strong one could show up as a warm front will move up from the south. The front will usher in a warm, humid and unstable air mass that will set the stage for some likely fireworks in the late afternoon and evening hours. As of now all severe weather modes are expected to be in play; that includes hail, extreme winds and tornadoes. Highs should still linger around 70° and winds in general will be out of the southeast. The greatest threat for tornadoes will be in the evening hours between 5-10 pm for us here in West Tennessee.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms will clear out by Thursday morning but mostly cloudy skies will still be sticking around. A few lingering showers will be possible on the back side of the storm system. Rainfall amounts should remain low if you see any rain at all. Highs will drop into the mid 50s and overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s. It is expected to be breezy at times with the winds coming in out of the west.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Friday. Winds will be breezy at times and come out of the northwest. Highs will only reach the mid 50 and overnight lows will drop down to around 40°.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks pretty nice. Highs will make it into the 60s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will start out of the northeast on Saturday and turn to the southeast by Sunday afternoon.

FINAL THOUGHT:

This could be our worst severe weather event of the entire spring season. These storms have the potential to take lives, so please take them seriously and have a way to stay informed and alert for any severe weather, including tornadoes that could be heading your way on Wednesday. We did not have portions of our viewing area under a 15% tornado threat even once in 2020, and half of our coverage area will be under one on Wednesday. Even a 10% tornado threat is rare, and that includes the rest of us that are not under the 15%.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13