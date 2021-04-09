We Will be Dodging Storm This Evening/Overnight in West Tennessee.

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast for April 9th:

A tricky weather set-up will move into West Tennessee with the first round of storms showing up between 5 and 10 PM this evening. A second push of storms is expected between midnight and 6 AM as well. Gusty straight line winds will be the main threat but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Catch the latest details and we will be tracking all the storms live on radar tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Here is a look at the latest forecast.

TONIGHT:

Storms will come in a couple waves between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The evening storms are Friday will be widely scattered and could impact anyone in our viewing area, but the storms that do develop could be intense producing winds gusting up to 60 MPH and although tornadoes are not expected, they cannot 100% be ruled out.

The second line of storms will come by overnight after midnight and could also produce some gusty winds. The greatest threat for these storms will be in the southern half of West Tennessee as the cold front passes through the region.

Some localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out as 1-2″ of rainfall is the general forecast as the storm system passes and some areas picking up 3″ of rain will definitely be a possibility.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and lows will drop down to around 60°. It will remain breezy at times with the winds coming out of the south.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers and wind storms should clear out by the mid morning on Saturday. Clouds are expected to linger into the early afternoon before clearing out in the late evening hours here in West Tennessee. Highs should reach around 70° this weekend and morning lows should be around 60° Saturday morning and into the mid 40s and chilly on Sunday morning. Sunday should be sun packed though. Winds will come out of the west most of the weekend and will decrease from Saturday to Sunday as the storm system gets further away from our region.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be the warmest day next week and the only day during the work week with southerly winds. Another front is expected to pass through between Tuesday & Wednesday and the winds will begin to come out of the north. Monday we could hit the mid 70s, but 60s are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather does not appear to be in the forecast next week and as of now, Wednesday will be the most likely day to see some rain showers. Lows will be hanging around in the 40s most of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

