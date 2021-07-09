Amp Music Series fills downtown with music once again

JACKSON, Tenn. — A long-awaited concert series is back in action in the Hub City.

On Friday, the curtain went up on the Amp summer concert series.

Fans relaxed in lawn chairs, enjoyed plenty of great food, and listened to a variety of music performances.

“It’s just a great time for everybody to get together. And after the COVID, you know everybody wants to get out,” said Jimmy Exum, Chairman of the Amp Committee.

Exum says COVID-19 also affected last year’s concert series, forcing it to cancel.

“Well it’s still the same. Except of course we didn’t have any concerts last year, so this is our seventh year, but of course we missed the sixth year,” Exum said.

Music fans say they are excited about the return of the concert and getting the chance to enjoy plenty of music.

“We come here a whole lot, especially last year,” said Tommy Martin, an attendee.

Frank Lawrence with the Jackson Good Evening Rotary Club says their team comes to sell delicious food while raising money for charities in the community.

“We’ll be here throughout the summer. Everybody needs to come and enjoy the music and get some nachos,” Lawrence said.

The next concert in the series is set for July 23 at the Amp at the Farmers Market with King Beez performing.

For a full list of performers throughout the summer concert series, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.