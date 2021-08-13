School system renews contract with Superintendent Dr. Marlon King

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School board has renewed an important contract.

During Thursday’s meeting, approved a new four year contract with Dr. Marlon King.

“It was our desire, as a Board and initiated by Janice Hampton, to reward Dr. King after remarkable outcomes in his first year. Dr. King, in working with Board Attorney Dale Thomas, presented creative ways for us to reward him while also reducing costs related to the Office of Superintendent,” said Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

The school system says King’s request to to a vehicle already owned by the district instead of continuing a yearly vehicle allowance.

“While we were pleasantly surprised by Dr. King’s willingness to cut costs, he’s really been very conservative when approaching the budget throughout his time with us. The bonus we’re awarding him for measurable gains in his first year is well deserved,” said Board member Sherry Franks.

The school system says this will save over $30,000 during the new contract.

The school system says King will also be using his $10,000 bonus to jumpstart an endowment for public schools, which supports science, education, arts and legal.

“The field of Education has been a blessing to my family. My wife is a science teacher and our shared love for education, knowledge, and learning propels us to do things differently sometimes. We’re both grounded in faith. We want to bless the children in our Jackson-Madison County community. This endowment will allow us to leave a legacy in the process,” King said.

You find find more information on the school system here.