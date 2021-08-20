UT Martin wraps up band camp

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is wrapping up their band camp.

The camp started Sunday and finished Friday by welcoming the freshman to their first day on campus.

Dr. Julie Hill with UT Martin Department of Music says this year’s camp has been a blast.

She says she can’t wait to see what this school year has in store for the band members.

“A lot more people are going to go to a football game, and our band is really going to represent what our department can do for our community. Also, what music brings and athletics bring overall to the UTM campus and the northwest Tennessee community. I am very excited for the band this year,” Hill said.

The band will meet every Thursday to practice for the performances.