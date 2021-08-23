Several animals rescued from Sharon home

SHARON, Tenn. — Several animals were found in a hoarded Sharon home Sunday.

The Animal Rescue Corps responded to a call from the Sharon Police Department about animals being left in a terrible conditions.

“Just general hoarding, where there was a small aisle through the house, but mostly it was piled up, up to shoulder level in the house,” said Michael Cunningham, Director of Administration for Animal Rescue Corps.

Cunningham was on site when the animals were saved. The rescue team found 20 cats and dogs throughout the property, and a deceased dog and rabbit.

“It took us all day to extract the animals. There were a few dogs in the backyard. One was chained and one was loose running around inside the home. There were dogs and cats inside of the house,” Cunningham said.

The rescue took nearly six hours to complete. The process had rescuers digging through piles of trash, boxes, animal feces and personal items.

“We have to systematically go through every single room, turn over every sofa, every bed, turn over every sofa, look underneath. We found two kittens under the box springs that were hiding from us,” Cunningham said.

Once the home was cleared, the animals were taken to Arc’s Rescue Operation Center. Once there, they were medically checked and bathed.

“All the animals have been given medications for fleas, their skin issues, internal parasites, as well because they’re full of worms,” Cunningham said.

Since the animals were surrendered by the homeowner, when the animals are healthy, Arc will be able to give them to shelters for possible adoption.

The animals are currently being medically treated and examined for any more possible health concerns.

