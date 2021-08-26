Bradley Owens announces run for General Sessions Judge in 2022

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Bradley Owens announced he is running for Gibson County General Session Judge in 2022.

The Gibson County native made the announcement through a news release Thursday night.

The release says Owens has over 20 years of legal experience from his time as an attorney and judge, and more.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to serve our community as General Sessions Judge in a county that has been so good to me,” Owens said. “I realize that any campaign is difficult, but anything worth fighting for usually is. Trust is earned never given, so I plan to take our campaign across the county to listen and to call upon the people of Gibson County to join our effort. I am going to continue to work very hard to earn the people of Gibson County’s vote.”

