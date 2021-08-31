Funeral held for Brownsville police officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local officer was remembered on Tuesday.

Family and fellow officers paid their respects to Brownsville police officer Cpl. Daniel Wallace.

Wallace was given a police escort from the funeral home to Fellowship Bible Church in Jackson, where the funeral was held.

Wallace died last Wednesday at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital due to complications with his heart.

He was with the Brownsville Police Department for five years, and has a wife and two children.

Law enforcement officers from all over West Tennessee were in attendance.