Heart Walk, Red Dress Dash to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash is coming to Union University this weekend.

According to a news release from the American Heart Association, the walk is being held at Miller Bell Tower, or wherever you feel inspired, on Sept. 11.

The walk is a part of the Heart Challenge, which aims to increase health in the community.

“Heart Walk supports the critical mission of the American Heart Association here in West Tennessee and now, more than ever, is highlighting the benefits of staying physically active and promoting a culture of health and well-being,” said Julie Taylor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital.

Taylor goes on to say that each step can help save and improve lives.

“When you support and participate in the West Tennessee Heart Walk, you help ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care, and that fewer people suffer and die from heart disease and stroke. With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are building a legacy that will save and improve lives, right here in our own community,” Taylor said.

The release says the goal is to raise $78,500 for the American Heart Association in West Tennessee.

Check-in for the walk is 7:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m.

You can register, donate, and learn more at westtnheartwalk.org.

