Halloween weekend events in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking to trick or treat or celebrate Halloween this weekend, we have a number of events you won’t want to miss out on.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, put on your running shoes and head to Union University for the Halloween Hustle 5K and Fun Run. This event is a primary fundraiser for the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center, and each year they use the event platform to raise awareness for autism acceptance in West Tennessee. This event will help raise funds for the “Everyone’s Voice Should Be Heard” grant.

Another great way to get out and exercise is at Run the Rails. The event offers a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1 mile fun run in downtown Union City. Activities starting at 10 a.m. include cornhole, live music, food trucks, and pumpkin painting.

The City of Paris is excited to host Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park on Saturday. You can guess the weight of their large pumpkin Pete, dunk a local hero, enjoy many games, and of course eat lots of candy. To carry on tradition, there will also be a Halloween costume contest.

“Something new this year is we have a carved pumpkin contest,” said Rhonda Stanton, manager of Krider Performing Arts Center. “So if you’re a great pumpkin carver, just bring your jack-o-lantern and enter it in the contest, perhaps win a prize.”

There will also be two different trails.

“The Fantasy Land scenes are like storybook characters, and then Fright Land,” Stanton said. “I think that kind of speaks for itself. A few spookier scenes, but do remember that we are geared to families so not too spooky.”

The event begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 in the afternoon.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Jackson Entrepreneurs will host a Halloween edition market. Bring the kids to the Jackson Farmers Market to enjoy shopping, eating, and seeing some friendly faces. The entrepreneurs invite you to support locally owned businesses and to eat lots of candy at their trunk or treat.

Starting at 4 p.m., the City of Henderson is hosting the Friends of Gene Record Park 2021 Trails & Treats. The event offers a safe, fun event for families in the community. It’s a great opportunity to get lots of candy, and kids never know who they will see when walking down the park’s new storybook trail! Gene Record Park will be closed from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for set up.

Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Lion’s Club will host a community trunk or treat with Humboldt City Police & Fire Department on hand. Bring your friends and family to the Humboldt Higher Education parking lot for fun, games, and activities.

For a list of haunted attractions in the area, click here.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News wishes everyone a safe Halloween holiday.