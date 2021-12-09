Severe Storms likely Friday night, Tornadoes will be possible

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for December 9th:

You need to stay weather aware Friday night into Saturday morning and make sure you have a way to be alerted to any dangerous weather that could be heading your way. Storms could show up in the evening hours and will increase in intensity and coverage as the night goes on. The storms are expected to continue into the mid morning before clearing out for the afternoon and evening. All hands will be on deck in the Storm Team Weather Center. This is our most significant severe weather threat since last spring. Please take this situation seriously. We will have more details and the latest hour by hour breakdown of when you are most likely to be impacted from the storms coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight across West Tennessee. A few isolated showers or weak storms will be possible but nothing significant is expected Thursday night. As a warm front passes, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Friday morning. The winds will come out of the south and that will increase our humidity as the night goes on.

FRIDAY:

The next chance for storms and a possibility of severe weather returns on Friday. The next cold front is forecast to pass through late Friday into Saturday morning and bring a round of heavy rain showers and strong storms will it. Highs on Friday could top out near record highs in the mid 70s, but the warmer it gets, the greater chances for severe weather across the area. The record is 73° and we should hit or top that mark by the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has put all of West Tennessee under a Enhanced Risk (3/5) for storms Friday evening through Saturday morning. There is a chance some of our viewing area could be updated to a Moderate Risk (4/5) and that only happens a couples times a year here in West Tennessee. This is our most concerning severe weather set up in months. Please stay weather aware and have a way to be alerted to any extreme weather heading you way. The best way to do that is to download our WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather App from the App of Play Store. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

The greatest chance for rotating storms and tornadoes appears to be from 9 p.m. Friday night until 3 a.m. Saturday morning, but that is also the part of the forecast we have the least confidence in. Predicting where and when supercell thunderstorms develop in an unstable warm sector is very challenging. But any storms that develop in that time frame will have the potential to rotate and produce tornadoes.

As the cold front approaches, the storm threat will turn to more of a straight line wind concern that is likely to impact all of West Tennessee between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday morning. Winds could gust up to 70 MPH with this line of storms. Some embedded spin up tornadoes will also be possible along the line but those will be short lived and typically not as strong as the potential tornadoes that might develop in the warm sector late Friday evening.

Here is a look at the timing of storm line as it approaches the Mississippi River Friday night into early Saturday morning:

The main line of storms is expected to pass through Madison and Gibson counties right before the sun comes up on Saturday morning.

The storm line is expected to continue to move east into the early morning hours and crossing the Tennessee River after sunrise before clearing out into the mid to late morning.

By the time the lines passes, most of West Tennessee will have seen at least an inch for rainfall and some locations could see up to 2″ that get hit with some of the bigger storms. Once the line moves out, the cold is going to be settling on in.

THE WEEKEND:

Cooler weather will move in as the weekend progresses. Saturday night lows are expected to fall down near or below freezing again. Showers and storms are expected to hang around West Tennessee for the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out towards the back half of the day. Sunday appears to be sunny and cooler with Sunday morning lows falling down to around freezing again. Highs Sunday will struggle to make it into the 50s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 2 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

