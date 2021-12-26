Shoppers hit the stores for post holiday deals

Jessica Davis,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers scour the stores for after Christmas deals.

After spending the holiday with friends and family, a few shoppers took the time to hit the stores to make some after Christmas purchases and returns.

Many people use this day to exchange or return a product they might not like or might need to exchange for a bigger or smaller size.

Some shoppers used this opportunity to spend some of the money they received on the Christmas holiday.

Some purchased makeup, soccer apparel, jewelry and much more.

