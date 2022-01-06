Gibson County residents enjoy early morning snowfall

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County was one of the many places effected by the early morning snowfall.

“The roads are starting to get dangerous. Main roads I think are still in pretty fair shape, but side streets, secondary roads are getting pretty dangerous right now,” said Gibson County EMA Director Ricky Graves.

Residents took advantage of the snow by playing in it, relaxing, and even taking off of work.

“Finna make some snowman with the kids, make us some little snow angels, throw a couple of snowballs. That’s about it,” said Karrelle Scruggs, who lives in Milan.

Although residents are taking advantage of the snow, Crews have been out all day sanding and plowing roads.

Graves says if you’re going to leave your home, make sure you’re prepared for the roads.

“Always clear your windshield and windows really well so you can see what’s coming towards you and what you’re going towards, but also make sure you have some supplies in case you do get stranded,” Graves said.

And if you are going to be outside, be sure to bundle up, stay safe and have fun!

“Playing in the snow with the kids, definitely,” said Milan resident Cassie Brown. “Not the snowmen yet, but we got down there and made snow angels. You name it.”

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air for additional winter weather coverage.

