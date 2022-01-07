Nominations open for Jackson’s Woman of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club is preparing to name Jackson’s 67th Annual Woman of the Year.

Formerly presented by the Altrusa Club of Jackson, the award has been a local tradition for more than six decades.

It honors those who display leadership abilities, contribute to community betterment and more.

Nominations are open now through January 31. Any woman at least 40 years of age living within the City of Jackson or Madison County is eligible to be nominated.

To download the nomination form, click here. Completed forms along with supporting documents can be emailed to Frank.McMeen@wth.org or Vicki.Lake@wth.org.

The award will be presented at noon during the Jackson Rotary Club’s February 16 meeting, located in Clayton Hall of First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

