Officials discuss direction of Madison County’s finances

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission furthered its discussion regarding COVID-19 funding and new projects.

Madison County Finance Director Karen Bell says the county’s finances are doing very well.

Sales tax is up 12.8% over the previous year, and they project this year to pay off $13.6 million of debt.

“The county is trying to be good stewards of our funds. We’re trying to prioritize and plan,” Bell said. “If any good can come out of COVID, it’s the fact that local communities are reaping some of the federal dollars to be able to do some capital things that they may not have had in the past.”

At the previous Madison County Commission meeting, budget amendments, particularly an increase in pay for law enforcement, were passed.

These raises will now be extended to the fire department, emergency management agency, certified jailers, certified juvenile detention officers, POST certified officers within the sheriff’s department, and the health department.

One of the main discussions at Tuesday’s meeting was focused around COVID-19 funds received by both the county and the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“Some of the things that were discussed is how those funds will be spent. We outlined how Jackson-Madison County School System is spending there’s. We also discussed the amount that the county is using, and I outlined a lot of large projects that have been submitted as to what could be used. And so now it’s up to the Budget and Financial Management Committee to decide how they want to use the funds moving forward,” Bell said.

Bell also gave an update on the process of the new Madison County Jail.

“Our jail is anticipated to be completed by March 31. The debt issuance on the jail was $51 million. So it should be a state of the art, new facility that will allow for growth and housing our prisoners and the needs that we need as far as spacing them out and meeting the needs of our crime and law enforcement,” Bell said.

In other news, Lori Nunnery with Visit Jackson, TN says they will be hosting an event at the Southern Legends Music Museum for a Songwriter Week, celebrating in cooperation with the state of Tennessee.

The Feb. 12 event will consist of about 20 songwriters competing, allowing a great opportunity for local songwriters to have exposure.

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce also shared its own updates on projects ranging from the Great Wolfe Lodge to the selling of property downtown.

