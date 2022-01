McNairy County Schools closed Thursday, Friday to due sickness

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. – The McNairy County Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

The school system says this is due to sickness in faculty and staff.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hollow Rock-Bruceton also announced closures for Thursday and Friday.

Isaac Lane also announced a switch to remote learning for Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.