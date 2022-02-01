Hardin County Schools director gives update on district

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school district is making sure every child has a proper education during uncertain times.

Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis says they have felt the effects of COVID-19 just like other districts.

“Kids need to be in school, but we also obviously understand the importance of trying to keep everybody safe. So it has been a real struggle. We have been hovering around 8% to 12% of students out,” Davis said.

With students missing class due to COVID-19, Davis says they have had to increase tutoring to make up for lost time.

And this year, Davis says they are giving students one-on-one tutoring services.

“When you have kids that miss three months of the school year, that is a lot of school to miss. This year we have tried to take even further to lower our tutoring class sizes, but yet increase the numbers so that more intensive work can be done on a smaller scale,” Davis said.

He says their transportation company for the district felt the affects of finding bus drivers as well.

And with the training needed to be a driver, finding people to fill in hasn’t been an easy process.

“It is not like getting a driver’s license for a car. You have to have so many hours of training, then you have to drive as well. For someone to actually pass the test on driving a bus, obviously [it] is a little different than driving the car,” Davis said.

During his State of the State address on Monday, Gov. Bill Lee says he’s going to put more money into Tennessee education.

Davis says he is excited for what the future of education looks like for the students.

“When they get out of high school, we want them to be prepared and be able to make a living. I think that is the role of the school system. Regardless of what the child wants to do, we want to support them. I think that is where it is headed. There is a common goal in this, and that is the students, and we want the best for them,” Davis said.

Davis says they had more than 100 students to return to school Tuesday after being quarantined for COVID-19.

