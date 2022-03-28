JMCSS: 3 schools respond to report of potential threat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson-Madison County Schools were forced to enter safety protocols Monday morning.

The school system says North Side High School, Liberty Technology Magnet High School, and Northeast Middle School all entered safety protocols due to a potential threat that was shared on mobile devices, JMCSS says.

JMCSS says all students are safe, and that normal activities will continue.

JMCSS says it is working with law enforcement to ensure student safety.

In a separate news release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says no explosive devices were found in the schools, and the incident is under investigation with the help of the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.

