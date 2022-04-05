Madison County officials meets to review budget, more

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Financial Management Committee met to discuss reviewed budget amendments.

During Tuesday’s meeting, talks surrounded American Rescue Plan Act funds. They also discussed funds issued for Pope School.

Committee members also discussed the storm damage from the tornado that swept through parts of Jackson and Madison County last week.

“We were very fortunate that none of them were severely damaged. We did have some damage to the sheriff’s department, but all of that was insured so there will be no loss to the taxpayers. Everything will be covered under that,” said said Madison County Finance Director Karen Bell.

The financial management committee will have a commission meeting later this month.

Find more local news here.