Ceremony honors those doing good in the community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eleven ordinary people doing extraordinary things in their community were recognized in an awards ceremony sponsored by Leaders Credit Union and WBBJ-TV.

Ceremony honors those doing good in the community

Ceremony honors those doing good in the community

Ceremony honors those doing good in the community

“The Jefferson Awards is an opportunity for this community to really recognize a lot of unsung heroes who really do make a difference everyday in the lives of folks across West Tennessee,” said Todd Swims, the CEO of Leaders Credit Union.

The 11 Jefferson Award recipients gathered at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday to be recognized for helping communities across the area.

“Today we have been really excited about recognizing all 11 candidates for the Jefferson Awards, and today it was our honor to really select one to represent us nationally,” Swims said.

Of the 11 candidates, Jerry Privitt was chosen to represent West Tennessee for the national awards and have a chance to to win the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis award.

“I’m very honored. This is just shocking because there is a lot of folks who donate a lot of time, and there are many other deserving people and I’m just honored that I’m one of them,” Privitt said.

Privitt has been the chief and co-founder of the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, serving the West Tennessee area or more than 30 years.

“The nominee that was selected this year is so impressive, and the impact that he has had on his community and really fulfilling that need that has existed for a very long time, and will continue to make a huge impact on that community for many years to come,” Swims said.

They hope that by continuing to honor those doing extraordinary things in their community, it will continue to inspire others to do the same.

“There’s almost a ripple effect that occurs throughout the community, and as folks are doing good, it just continues to feed other folks to do good and to really pay it forward. So we’re hoping our community just becomes a better place to live,” Swims said.

You can find other winners of the Jefferson Awards here.