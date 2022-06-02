Cold Front Passes, Clouds & Showers Moving Out!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for June 2nd:

Some isolated lighting strikes and brief heavy rainfall will move through Jackson between 2:30-3:30pm and continue to slide to the southeast of I-40 this afternoon. The showers should clear out by 7 PM tonight but the clouds will linger around most of the night. Plenty of sunshine is coming for Friday. We will have the latest details and your full weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Behind this afternoons cold front, skies will slowly clear overnight and cooler weather will move in. In fact, temperatures will drop to the upper 50’s for some of us by early morning or about 10 degrees cooler than this past morning. Winds will be light and from the north. It will feel cool and Spring like with mostly clear skies in the morning and a cooler day Friday.

FRIDAY:

Some early morning clouds could linger into the day on Friday depending on how fast the system moves out. Skies will be mostly sunny by Friday afternoon and evening and highs will only make it into the upper 70s or low 80s on Friday behind Thursday’s front. The winds will come out of the north as well helping to keep temperatures below normal. Friday night lows will again drop into the mid to upper 50s for most of West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks like it is going to pretty nice again for most of the Mid South. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s could return on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend and showers are currently not in the forecast for Saturday. A few showers or weak storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday just yet but most of us will be dry. Weekend morning lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning and low 60s on Sunday morning. The winds will start out from the east this weekend before turning more to the southwest by the end of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Most of next week looks to be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be quite high so expect a heat index as high as the mid 90s for most of the week. With the high humidity and hot temperatures, some pop up showers or storms could develop each afternoon but severe weather is not expected and the storms will not impact most people across the region. Overnight lows will dip down to around 70° for the majority of the work week as well. Partly cloudy skies can also be expected each afternoon with periods of sunshine each day also.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13