Overnight incident took place at Bolivar station

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Late Sunday night, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received phone calls, messages, and tips of an alleged shooting that took place at a Shell gas station in Bolivar.







We received a video from a tipster who went live on Facebook during the incident. The video shows a large police presence at the Shell located at 320 West Market Street.

You can see at least five or more law enforcement vehicles, caution tape surrounding the building, and one ambulance.

Throughout the video you can also see multiple people standing outside of the gas station. The Facebook Live lasted for an entire hour.

We visited the scene on Monday morning and the gas station seemed to be operating during their normal hours, with customers coming to and from.

A man who lives nearby said he was outside walking his dog when he heard a few shots. He said he thought someone was hammering on something until he noticed vehicles speeding off from the gas station.

Another neighbor says she was outside around 10 p.m., but didn’t hear anything. However, she says she did notice a few police lights and didn’t think anything of it.

Details on possible injuries and how many people were involved have not been confirmed by authorities at this time.

We contacted the Bolivar Police Department for more information, but due to the observance of the holiday, most officials were out of the office.

