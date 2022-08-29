167th annual Gibson County Fair is back

TRENTON, Tenn.–At the Gibson County Fair, fair goers are excited for the food and the rides.

Everyone loves when the fair comes to town, but no one gets as excited as the kids who are going to board their favorite rides. Jaxon Coffman, an attendee of the fair shares why he loves coming to the fair with his family.

“It means like to have a good time and I guess, hang out with each other,” Coffman says.

The fair offers a place for fellowship, laughter and even music. Parent, Cherylyaka Carter shares her thoughts on visiting the Gibson County Fair for the first time.

“My expectations for coming to this fair is to be in a safe environment, a home field environment, I live in Medina but this area is just like home to me. Ad I expect for him to have a safe time just to enjoy himself.”

With high expectations on a good time for new comers and yearly visitors, the Gibson County Fair offers something for everyone.

Fair goer Autumn Buchanan, shares her thoughts on why people should come out to the fair. “It’s a really fun experience and they need to come and check it out. ”

The Gibson County Fair will continue through Sept 4, with different events spotlighted each night.