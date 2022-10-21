2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:
Oct. 22
- Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
Oct. 27
- Dyer Nursing Home and Rehabilitation at 1124 North Main Street in Dyer (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- AHC Communities at 597 West Forest Avenue in Jackson (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Oct. 28
- Jones Chevrolet at 5390 US Highway 45 Bypass in Humboldt (4 pm. to 6 p.m.)
- South Jackson Martial Arts at 20 Case Drive in Jackson (Starts at 6 p.m.)
Oct. 29
- Muse Park in east Jackson (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Arrow Athletics at 4450 US-45 North in Jackson (Starts at 3 p.m.)
- Farmers Market at 91 New Market Street in Jackson (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Urban Defense Family Gun Club at Conger Park in Jackson (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Jackson Recreation and Parks at Leepers Lane Park (Starts at 5 p.m.; movie at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 30
- Miracle Church Trunk-or-Treat at 1249 Gibson Wells Road in Humboldt (Starts at 4:30 p.m.)
- FBC Bemis at 116 Bemis Lane in Jackson (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Martin’s Catering & Event Center at 1410 East Chester Street in Jackson(5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Positive Living Group at Murray Square in Jackson (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- FBC Jackson at 1627 North Highland Avenue in Jackson (5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
- Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church at 160 Campbell Street in Jackson (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Gracepoint Bible Church in Medina at 487 South Main Street in Medina (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Victory Honda at 1408 Highway 45 Bypass in Jackson (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- CSL Plasma at 843 North Parkway in Jackson (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 31
- Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at 1530 E Chester St, Jackson (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Do you know of a Trunk or Treat in your community that we missed? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.
Click here for a list of haunted attractions in West Tennessee.
Click here for a list of local pumpkin patches/corn mazes to visit.