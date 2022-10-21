2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee

Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:

Oct. 22

Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Oct. 27

Dyer Nursing Home and Rehabilitation at 1124 North Main Street in Dyer (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

AHC Communities at 597 West Forest Avenue in Jackson (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Oct. 28

Jones Chevrolet at 5390 US Highway 45 Bypass in Humboldt (4 pm. to 6 p.m.)

South Jackson Martial Arts at 20 Case Drive in Jackson (Starts at 6 p.m.)

Oct. 29

Muse Park in east Jackson (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Arrow Athletics at 4450 US-45 North in Jackson (Starts at 3 p.m.)

Farmers Market at 91 New Market Street in Jackson (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Urban Defense Family Gun Club at Conger Park in Jackson (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Jackson Recreation and Parks at Leepers Lane Park (Starts at 5 p.m.; movie at 7 p.m.)

Oct. 30

Miracle Church Trunk-or-Treat at 1249 Gibson Wells Road in Humboldt (Starts at 4:30 p.m.)

FBC Bemis at 116 Bemis Lane in Jackson (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Martin’s Catering & Event Center at 1410 East Chester Street in Jackson(5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Positive Living Group at Murray Square in Jackson (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

FBC Jackson at 1627 North Highland Avenue in Jackson (5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church at 160 Campbell Street in Jackson (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Gracepoint Bible Church in Medina at 487 South Main Street in Medina (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Victory Honda at 1408 Highway 45 Bypass in Jackson (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

CSL Plasma at 843 North Parkway in Jackson (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 31

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at 1530 E Chester St, Jackson (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Do you know of a Trunk or Treat in your community that we missed? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.

