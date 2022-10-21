West Tennessee haunted attractions 2022
Are you in for a scare? With Halloween season in full swing, West Tennessee has a wide variety of haunted attractions to check out. See our list below.
- The 13th Realm
- 10486 TN-220, Atwood / (731) 662-4433
- Fridays & Saturdays, Sept. 30-Nov. 5: 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm / Sundays in October: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
- Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze
- 1533 Mason Grove Rd, Humboldt / (731) 487-1661
- Fridays in October 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays & Halloween Night 7-9pm
- Camp Blood
- 1533 Mason Grove Rd, Humboldt / (731) 487-1661
- Fridays in October 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays & Halloween Night 7-9pm
- The Natchez Nightmare
- 4360 Alberton Rd , Lexington / (731) 798-6225
- Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays and Halloween Night 7-9pm *Cash only
- Derailed Haunted House
- 4385 Highway 57 W, Ramer
- Fridays, Saturdays & Halloween Night: 7-11pm
- Deanburg Haunted Hollow
- 385 Deanburg Rd, Henderson / (731) 608-7262
- Fridays & Saturdays 7pm-midnight
- Fear Factory Haunted House
- 106 S. First St., Union City / (731) 504-6547
- Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Halloween Night 7-10pm
- Zombie Daze
- 2739 Hohammer Road, Holladay / (731) 924-3400
- Fridays & Saturdays 6:30pm-10pm
Do you know of a local haunted attraction that we missed? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.
Click here for a list of Trunk-or-Treats in the area.
Click here for a list of local pumpkin patches/corn mazes to visit.