West Tennessee haunted attractions 2022

Are you in for a scare? With Halloween season in full swing, West Tennessee has a wide variety of haunted attractions to check out. See our list below.

  • The 13th Realm
    • 10486 TN-220, Atwood / (731) 662-4433
      • Fridays & Saturdays, Sept. 30-Nov. 5: 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm / Sundays in October: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
  • Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze
    • 1533 Mason Grove Rd, Humboldt / (731) 487-1661
      • Fridays in October 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays & Halloween Night 7-9pm
  • Camp Blood
    • 1533 Mason Grove Rd, Humboldt / (731) 487-1661
      • Fridays in October 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays & Halloween Night 7-9pm
  • The Natchez Nightmare
    • 4360 Alberton Rd , Lexington / (731) 798-6225
      • Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Sundays and Halloween Night 7-9pm *Cash only
  • Derailed Haunted House
    • 4385 Highway 57 W, Ramer
      • Fridays, Saturdays & Halloween Night: 7-11pm
  • Deanburg Haunted Hollow
    • 385 Deanburg Rd, Henderson / (731) 608-7262
      • Fridays & Saturdays 7pm-midnight
  • Fear Factory Haunted House
    • 106 S. First St., Union City / (731) 504-6547
      • Fridays & Saturdays 7-11pm, Halloween Night 7-10pm
  • Zombie Daze
    • 2739 Hohammer Road, Holladay / (731) 924-3400
      • Fridays & Saturdays 6:30pm-10pm

Do you know of a local haunted attraction that we missed? Email news@wbbjtv.com with all the details.

Click here for a list of Trunk-or-Treats in the area.

Click here for a list of local pumpkin patches/corn mazes to visit.

