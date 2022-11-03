2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn.

According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting.

Police say around 6 p.m. Monday, 32-year-old Travis Hulsey was shot on the motel property during an attempted robbery. Hulsey died on scene as a result of his injuries.

Brown is charged with first degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence. Massengill is charged with first degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Both were arraigned Thursday morning in Jackson City Court.

Police say a third individual is also wanted in connection to the incident. 31-year-old Charles Wilson is wanted for first degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. At this time, Wilson is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

