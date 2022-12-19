Fire department issues list of reminders ahead of winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The forecast is currently showing extremely cold weather coming to West Tennessee.

To keep warm, and safe, the Jackson Fire Department shared what to remember this week and through the winter.

They say that those using pellet stoves, wood stoves, space heaters or any other home heating equipment this winter to follow this advice:

Space heaters need space. Keep all things that can burn, such as paper, bedding or furniture, at least three feet away from heating equipment.

Turn portable heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room.

Have your chimney inspected each year by a qualified professional and cleaned if necessary.

Use a sturdy fireplace screen.

Wood stoves should bear the label of a qualified testing laboratory.

In wood stoves, burn only dry, seasoned wood. In pellet stoves, burn only dry, seasoned wood pellets.

Allow ashes to cool before disposing. Dispose of ashes in a metal container.

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. For the best protection interconnect all smoke alarms throughout the home — when one sounds, they all sound. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

When using a fuel-burning portable heater, always use the proper fuel as specified by the manufacturer. When refueling, allow the appliance to cool and refuel outside.

Install and maintain a carbon monoxide alarm outside each separate sleeping area, on every level of the home, and other locations as required by laws, codes or standards.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

The department says that the National Fire Protection Association reports that half of all home heating fires occur during winter, and on average, heating equipment was involved in an estimated 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires per year.

The report says that was associated with 470 deaths and 1,490 injuries, along with one billions dollars in direct property damage.

