No one injured after pursuit of stolen ambulance

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together in hot pursuit of a unique stolen vehicle.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the Dresden Police Department received a call on Lamb Road concerning a man who was having psychiatric issues.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the house to treat the man, who they identified as Cain Winston.

While speaking to Winston, he ran into a back room, broke a window, and climbed through onto the lawn. He then ran to the ambulance parked outside and drove off.

Winston began speeding west on Highway 22 into Martin before turning left onto Highway 45, heading southbound.

“When he reached the city limits of Martin, headed down 45, passed Westview High School onto Sharon, went through Sharon, hit Greenfield, then left Weakley County and entered Gibson County,” said Interim Chief Ryan Chandler, with the Dresden Police Department.

After leaving Weakley County, it was on Highway 45 where Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies actually got the driver to stop for a brief amount of time. However, the driver then threw the ambulance in reverse and reversed into one of the deputy’s vehicles before taking off again on his way to Milan.

“Deputies got behind it again, trying to get it to pull over, and then it crossed the lane into the oncoming lanes of traffic. Luckily, traffic was at a minimum, you know, at 2 a.m. in the morning. But once it did that, deputies called off the pursuit just north of the Milan city limit,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

Once Winston reached the Milan city limits, he was then trailed by the Milan Police Department. After a short pursuit into the city, Winston pulled into the West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital, where he then ran inside the building.

“He went into the ER, and he was taken into custody by Milan PD officers and eventually released to Gibson County Sheriff’s Department,” said Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Winston is currently in the Gibson County Correctional Complex. The Milan Police Department is not pressing charges.

Dresden police are charging Winston with theft of property, more than $60,000, which is a Class B felony.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is filing charges for vandalism, assault on a first responder, theft of property, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Martin and Greenfield Police Departments and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the pursuit and could charge Winston as well.

None of the officers or Winston were harmed.

