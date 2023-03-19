A local sorority celebrates its 115th Founder’s Day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —One local sorority chapter celebrates more than 100 years of service.

The Humboldt Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Theta Eta Omega Chapter joined together to celebrate its 115th Founder’s Day program.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority services mankind and goes out doing community work to better the world we live in.

The program featured speaker, Tonya Perry, from the Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, along with musical selections and more.

The chapter also welcomed other chapters to the program to celebrate.

“I’m excited this is my first Founder’s Day as president of the chapter and I’m very excited to be here and for us to give this program. We just want the community to know that we are here to support in anything that needs to be done. They can call us at anytime,” said Lisa Johnson, President, Theta Eta Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The chapter will soon have a youth leadership program for youth in Humboldt to help them become great leaders in their community.

For more local news happening around West TN, click here.