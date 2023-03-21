Women’s History Month • Remax Realty Source
Jodie Parrish
Occupation
Broker/Owner of Remax Realty Source
What’s new at Remax Realty Source?
Market is changing / Interest Rates are rising
Does Women’s History Month hold any special meaning to you?
Absolutely
Is there a woman in history that you look up to or admire? If so, why? Does their life/work affect you now? If so, how?
Pat Summitt, Tennessee Women’s Basketball Coach. I am “The Coach Approach Realtor”
What challenges do you believe women face today that you would like to see change?
Equal time & money in sports for women.
