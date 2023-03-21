Jodie Parrish

Occupation

Broker/Owner of Remax Realty Source

What’s new at Remax Realty Source?

Market is changing / Interest Rates are rising

Does Women’s History Month hold any special meaning to you?

Absolutely

Is there a woman in history that you look up to or admire? If so, why? Does their life/work affect you now? If so, how?

Pat Summitt, Tennessee Women’s Basketball Coach. I am “The Coach Approach Realtor”

What challenges do you believe women face today that you would like to see change?

Equal time & money in sports for women.

